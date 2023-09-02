Bahanaga Train Mishap: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 3 Arrested Railway Officials

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (Sept 2) filed a chargesheet against three railway officials including then SSE (Signal), Incharge, Balasore, then SSE (Signal), Soro and then Technician, Balasore in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar in an on-going investigation of a case related to train mishap at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore.

The three accused railway officials were arrested on 07.07.2023, and are presently in Judicial Custody. Based on the evidence adduced during the investigation of the case, commission of offences under sections 304(Part II) of IPC( Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder), 34 r/w 201 of IPC (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence with common intention) and 153 of Railways Act, 1989( Endangering safety of persons travelling by railways by willful act or omission) were made out against the said accused. Accordingly, a charge sheet has been filed against them, the CBI said in a press note.

CBI had registered the instant case on 06.06.2023 following the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train mishap involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on 2nd June 2023.

The case was earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, GRP Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated 03.06.2023 regarding the said mishap.

Further investigation has been kept open on aspects of a larger conspiracy and for possible involvement of others, the CBI added.