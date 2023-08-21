Bahanaga Train Mishap: CBI Court Rejects Sr Section Engineer Arun Mahanta’s Bail Plea

Bhubaneswar: The CBI-1 court here on Monday rejected the bail petition of Senior Sectional Engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, who was arrested in connection with the Bahanaga train mishap.

According to reports, Senior Sectional Engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta will now move to the High Court seeking bail after the CBI court turned down his bail plea.

On July 7, the CBI arrested three officials of the Railways— Senior Sectional Engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Md Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar – under Sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC in connection with the tragic Bahanaga train mishap in Balasore.

On July 10, CBI officials conducted a marathon interrogation of three arrested railway employees. On the fourth day of remand, three railway employees were also called to the CBI office for questioning.

The tragic triple-train accident involving two passenger trains and an iron ore-laden goods train led to the death of 293 persons and caused injuries to over a thousand people.

On 2 June 2023, three trains collided in Balasore district of Odisha. The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a goods train. Due to the high speed of the Coromandel Express, its 21 coaches derailed and three of those collided with the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express on the adjacent track.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote a letter for a CBI investigation on June 6, stating that the accident was due to a fault in the signal and that the role of the railway staff should be investigated. A case no. 64/2023 was also registered in Balasore GRP police station.

The triple-train accident in Balasore’s Bahanaga road railway station is considered one of the worst train accidents in the history of Indian Railways.