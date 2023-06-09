Bahanaga High School To Get A Facelift Under 5-T Model

Balasore: The Bahanaga High school in the district, which had eventually turned into a morgue in the aftermath of the horrific train accident, will undergo a complete renovation under the 5-T model of the State government.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the district administration to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

Patnaik ordered the authorities to transform Bahanaga High School under 5-T initiative. Besides it, Bahanaga primary and elementary schools on the same school premises will also be renovated to make it a model one.

The office of the Chief Minister stated that in the aftermath of the horrific train accident in Bahanaga, local people and teachers played a prominent role in rescue and relief operation. To encourage their involvement in such a noble cause, these educational institutions of the region have been brought under the 5-T program.

Keeping in view the opinions and needs of the children and guardians, it has been decided to develop the facilities like concrete roof, classrooms, playgrounds, boundary walls in the school. The Collector has been directed to prepare a detailed plan and submit a report within 15 days, the CMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, the district administration began demolishing the school building where the dead bodies were kept. The school managing committee suggested the district administration to demolish the building as students are reluctant to attend classes in the school.

District Collector said the building has been demolished due to massive blood stains in the walls.

On the other hand, villagers decided to sanctify the place as large number of bodies were kept there for hours. A pandit has been entrusted with the responsibility of sanctification.