Bahadalpur Murder: Arrested Man Accused Of Rape & Murder In Pallahara, Was Out On Bail, Say Police

Bhubaneswar: A young man, Jagannath Dhibara of Pallahara in Angul district, who killed his friend on Wednesday in Bahadalpur under Khandagiri police station limits, has been forwarded to the court after two days of interrogation.

During interrogation and checking his criminal antecedents, police came to that accused Jagannath was out on bail in rape and murder case in Pallahara.

On the other hand, the police have received the autopsy report of deceased Ashok Sethi. It is mentioned that Ashok died due to asphyxiation. Khandagiri police officer Dayanidhi Nayak said, “During the interrogation, Jagannath had confessed that he beat Ashok with an iron rod on the day of the incident. After Ashok fainted, Jagannath dragged him to a distance with his vest. It is possible that Ashok died due to asphyxiation after being dragged by his vest.

In this case, all the scientific data and the statement of other labourers present on the day of the incident have been recorded. The accused Jagannath is also accused of rape and murder, said DCP Prateek Singh in a press conference on Friday.