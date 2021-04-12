BAFTA: ‘Nomadland’ wins 4 awards

London: The US road movie “Nomadland” triumphed at the Bafta film awards on Sunday, with Chinese director Chloe Zhao’s intimate portrayal of marginalised Americans winning in four categories including best film, best actress and best director.

The socially distanced and largely remote awards ceremony in London saw a strong showing by women directors in the run-up to this month’s Oscars.

The British academy has sought to improve diversity and Zhao was one of four women nominated for “best director”.

Zhao welcomed stronger representation for women film-makers in comments to journalists afterwards, saying: “It’s about time, it’s great.”

British director Emerald Fennell also carried off two awards for her debut feature, “Promising Young Woman” starring Carey Mulligan.

The Oscar-tipped thriller is about a woman who avenges a friend’s rape by pretending to be drunk in bars and then turning the tables on men who prey on her.

The film, which has elements of comedy and horror, won for outstanding British film and original screenplay.

Sitting in front of a grand piano in a gauzy white dress, Fennell described the film as a “labour of love”.

The film is nominated for Oscars for best director and best original screenplay, while Mulligan is nominated for best actress.

Zhao accepted Nomadland’s multiple awards dressed casually in a plaid shirt from Los Angeles, saying that she planned to start the day with celebrations.

“Nomadland” is one of the frontrunners for this month’s Oscar awards, with six nominations including for best picture, best director and best actress.

Last month it won coveted Golden Globe awards for best drama film and best director.