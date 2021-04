BAFTA Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners’ List

New York: The BAFTA film awards, selected by members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, were presented over the weekend.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, and more were on-hand at the event.

The drama “Nomadland” led among films with four wins, including best film.

Here are the winners so far as per their categories:

NOMADLAND – BEST FILM

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

HIS HOUSE – OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

ANOTHER ROUND – FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER – DOCUMENTARY

SOUL – ANIMATED FILM

CHLOE ZHAO – DIRECTOR

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THE FATHER – ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

FRANCES MCDORMAND – LEADING ACTRESS

ANTHONY HOPKINS – LEADING ACTOR

YUH-JUNG YOUN – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

DANIEL KALUUYA – SUPPORTING ACTOR

SOUL – ORIGINAL SCORE

ROCKS – CASTING

NOMADLAND – CINEMATOGRAPHY

SOUND OF METAL – EDITING

MANK – PRODUCTION DESIGN

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – COSTUME DESIGN

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – MAKE UP & HAIR

SOUND OF METAL – SOUND

TENET – SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT – BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE PRESENT – BRITISH SHORT FILM

BUKKY BAKRAY – EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)