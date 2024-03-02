Badshah Drops Teaser, Amps Up Anticipation After Kriti Sanon’s ‘Naina’ Sneak Peek in ‘Crew’

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for the upcoming film “Crew,” fueled by the release of its attention-grabbing teaser. Within a remarkably short span of just 24 hours, the teaser ascended to the top of YouTube charts, leaving audiences clamouring for more from this promising family entertainer.

Adding to the excitement, Diljit Dosanjh’s behind-the-scenes antics and a captivating sneak peek of an upcoming song featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan have only heightened expectations. Now, Kriti Sanon has contributed to the buzz by offering fans a glimpse of the eagerly awaited song “Naina.”

Sanon’s teaser for “Naina,” slated to drop on March 4th, showcases her in a captivating and confident light, revealing a side of her that audiences have yet to see.

Meanwhile, rapper Badshah has stoked anticipation even further by sharing his own teaser on Instagram, a collaboration of epic proportions of him and Dosanjh.

The collaboration between Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh holds immense promise, with both artists known for their unique styles and infectious energy. Fans eagerly await the full release of the song, anticipating a chart-topping hit that will captivate audiences.

As the release date draws nearer, “Crew” promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film is poised to make a significant impact upon its release on March 29th, 2024, representing a major milestone for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Brace yourselves for a cinematic journey like no other as “Crew” takes flight, promising an unparalleled spectacle that will leave audiences yearning for more.