Badrinath Yatra Halted As IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Alert

Dehradun: Badrinath yatra, one of the famous Char Dham yatras has been stopped as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Uttarakhand for the next three days.

Reportedly, Badrinath yatra was stopped at Pandukeswar by the Chamoli administration on Sunday.

The Met department has warned of heavy rain in mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, including Char Dham, for three days, beginning from Sunday.

There is a possibility of lightning, hailstorm, and strong winds up to 80 kilometres per hour at some places, informed the IMD.