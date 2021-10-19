Badrinath National Highway Completely Blocked Due To Debris At 7 Places

Deharadun: The district administration here on Tuesday informed that the Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains.

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days.

The Uttarakhand government has, meanwhile, halted the Char Dham Yatra and urged the passengers en route to return to a safe place and avoid the pilgrimage for a day or two as a precautionary measure.

Heavy rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, leading to a rise in water level in many rivers and water bodies. An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away on Tuesday due to a rise in water level.

Earlier, Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, died and two others were injured amid the heavy rain. In another incident, two people were killed when their house collapsed, following a landslide in Selkhola in Champawat district, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the pilgrims to defer their journey for two days until the weather normalises.