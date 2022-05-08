Badrinath Dham shrine opens for devotees today

Chamoli: Badrinath Dham opened doors for devotees today morning with rituals and chanting and the tunes of army band. The Badrinath temple has been decorated with flowers and lights. This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.

Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the opening ceremony, the senior officials of police had instructed the on-duty police personnel to be extra cautious.

Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’.