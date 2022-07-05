Badminton Asia Technical Committee Apologises To PV Sindhu For ‘Human Error’ By Referee

New Delhi: The Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen wrote a letter to ace shuttler P V Sindhu and apologised for the “human error” committed by the referee during the women’s singles semifinal match of the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

“Unfortunately, there is no rectification at this time. However, we have taken the necessary steps to avoid a repetition of this human error,” the official said in the letter to Sindhu.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to you. We believe it is part of the sport and that it is accepted as such, the letter further mentioned.

The incident happened while Sindhu was playing her semifinal match against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu was leading 14-11 in the second game after having won the first game when the umpire handed her a one-point penalty for taking too much time to serve between points.

However, Sindhu lost her momentum and lost to Yamaguchi with 21-13 19-21 16-21 scoreline.

The Indian was seen having an animated discussion with the chief referee after the chair umpire asked her to hand over the shuttle to Yamaguchi.

Watch the video here:

