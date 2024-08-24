Badminton Asia C’ships: Tanvi enters U-15 girls singles final

Chengdu: India’s leading junior badminton player, Tanvi Patri, secured a commanding victory against Thailand’s Kungkaew Kakanik, advancing to the U-15 girls’ singles final at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

Seeded number one, Patri faced a tough challenge in the first game but ultimately triumphed with scores of 21-19, 21-10 against the sixth-seeded Kakanik, wrapping up the match in a swift 31 minutes.

In the upcoming final, she is set to compete against Vietnam’s second seed, Nguyen Thi Thu Huygen, who defeated China’s Liu Yu Tong with scores of 21-18, 17-21, 21-19 in the other semifinal match.

Previously, Samiya Imad Farooqui clinched the U-15 girls’ singles title in 2017, followed by Tasnim Mir in 2019.

However, it was a disappointing outcome for Gnana Dattu TT in the U-17 boys’ singles, as he succumbed to Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana in a three-game match, settling for a bronze medal.

Dattu began the match with an aggressive stance against Radithya, taking the first game with ease. Unfortunately, he lost his rhythm and required a medical timeout, ultimately falling with scores of 9-21, 21-13, 21-13.

In the previous edition of the championships, India secured a gold medal in the boys’ U-15 singles and a silver in the girls’ U-17 singles categories.