Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Atrangi Wedding’ With ‘Satrangi Setting’

Mumbai: The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do was released on Tuesday. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 11.

In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao plays Shardul Thakur, a cop in the ‘mahila police station’ while Bhumi Pednekar’s Suman is a PT teacher.

The three-minute video opens with the basic introduction of these lead characters, and soon we find that Shardul has been after Suman for four years to get married. However, it’s not love that gets them together but the wish to get their parents off their back. While Sumi is already dating a girl, Shardul says he is interested in men. Rather than coming out, they hatch a plan to have a marriage of convenience and live like roomies while enjoying their freedom life. It’s a ‘atrangi wedding’ with a ‘satrangi setting’.

Watch Here:

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film’s script has been penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho.