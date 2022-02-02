‘Badhaai Do’ Love Ballad ‘Atak Gaya’ Unveiled! 

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Badhaai Do’ have just dropped its second song ‘Atak Gaya’ on Wednesday. The song is penned by Varun Grover, composed by Amit Trivedi, and is sung by none other than Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe.

Sharing the song on her handle, Bhumi wrote, “For those who are happily stuck in love! Amit Trivedi and Arijit Singh’s #AtakGaya song out now!”

Check Out The Song Below:

Talking about the song, it narrates the strange wedding of Shardul & Sumi, characters played by Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar respectively as their married life move ahead.

Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni has placed this track on a beautiful montage featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, who play the lead pair in the family entertainer with a twist.

‘Badhaai Do’ releases on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.