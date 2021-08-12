‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ Promo Launched

New Delhi: The first promo of the show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ was launched by Ekta Kapoor, who also introduced Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new Ram and Priya.

Disha also shared the video on her Twitter handle.

Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.

Nervous ,Excited & all kinds of jitters !!

Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain ♥️@ektarkapoor

@sonytvofficial @nakuulmehta pic.twitter.com/gj18dTqQfs — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) August 12, 2021

Recently, Ekta Kapoor reunited with Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, virtually, to announce Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

Today, she unveiled the promo of the show and also revealed Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new Ram and Priya.

In the promo, Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya are seen together at a get-together. Ram asks Priya why she is not yet married, as she is already 32 years old. To which Priya asks why he’s not married at 38. He tells her that he is tending to a broken heart and now there aren’t too many options for him to get married.

The two actors have been a part of the hit show, Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Their chemistry is unmissable in their banter in the promo.