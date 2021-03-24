Badayatra Rituals Begins Amid Strict COVID-19 Protocols

Malkangiri: The biennial tribal festival, Badayatra, took off at Manymakonda in the district amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The rituals began with the deities Kanamraj, Balraj and Potraj being taken from Poleru shrine on a boat crossing Sileru river to Tadaka Kunda cave where Devi Mutyuluamma remains in a hidden condition. After the ceremonial bath, the deities were taken in a decorated boat (nauka bihar) in Polleru river. They were then offered prasad.

After completion of the rituals at Manyamkonda, the procession of the idols will reach Kalimela today. The deities will reach Maulima temple in Malkangiri on March 27 where devotees can avail darshan of the deities till March 31.

Extensive security measures have been put in place by the district administration to ensure that devotees cross the Sileru River on the Andhra-Odisha border.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the district administration had issued fresh guidelines following surge in COVID cases.

The four-day festival celebrates the annual journey of Kanamraj, Balraj, Potraj and Mutuyulamma (Jagyanseni) from hilly shrine Manyamkonda in Kalimela block to the district headquarters town.