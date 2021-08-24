ASI Held For Taking Bribe
State

Badagaon PS ASI Held For Taking Bribe

By PragativadiNews
0 2

Sundergarh: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested ASI of Badagaon police station on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

The accused ASI has been identified as Kailash Nayak.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the gratification.

Sources said the ASI had demanded the bribe to strike-off rigorous sections from a charge sheet.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

PragativadiNews 8129 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twenty − 18 =

Breaking