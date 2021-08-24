Badagaon PS ASI Held For Taking Bribe
Sundergarh: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested ASI of Badagaon police station on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.
The accused ASI has been identified as Kailash Nayak.
Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the gratification.
Sources said the ASI had demanded the bribe to strike-off rigorous sections from a charge sheet.
A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.