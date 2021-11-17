Bada Osa today!

Bhubaneswar: Bada Osa is celebrated in Odisha in the month of november or The Kartika Sukla Trayodashi (Thirteenth day of Bright fortnight of Kartik Month) every year.

The festive is a prime ritual of the Lord Dhabaleswar temple in the island of Mahanadi near Mancheswar village under Athagarh block.

Bada Osa falls usually on the third day of Panchuka or Panchaka (the last five days of the holy Odia month of Karthik). Every year during the Panchuka, devotees throng to their nearby Lord Shiva shrine for Lord’s darshan.

Gajabhog and Tarana are the most favourite prasad of the Lord is prepared by the priests’ community. Gajabhog and Tarana are distributed among the devotees across the state.

Gaja Bhoga Looks Like white rasagolla, and this sweet dish is related to the Lord Name Dhabaleswar Baba, in Odisha Dhabala means white. First, the prasad offer to Lord Shiva and distribute to devotees. Lakhs of devotees come to the Dhabaleswar temple and every Lord Shiva temple.

According to Padma Purana, Lord Indra had prayed to Lord Dhabaleswar and taken a holy dip in the Mahanadi on the Kartika Purnima for a reprieve from the curse of Lord Brahma.