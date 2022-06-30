News Channel Editor
‘Bada Khabar’ News Channel Editor Arrested In Rs 1 Cr Fraud Case

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested ‘Bada Khabar’ TV news channel editor in connection with a fraud case.

According to reports, the journalist, identified as Ardhendu Das, was arrested from Odagaon in Nayagarh district in the wee hours of Thursday at around 3 am.

However, the EOW has not released any official statement regarding the arrest of Das.

Notably, the EOW, on June 28 raided the house of Das for allegedly duping a Delhi-based businessman of Rs 92.47 lakh.

The EOW had earlier served him notice twice asking him to depose before it. However, he hadnot appeared before the EOW.

