‘Bad Decisions’ dominates iTunes charts all over the world

Seoul: The collaboration song ‘Bad Decisions’ released by BTS Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be released on iTunes in 74 countries/regions including the US, Sweden, Norway, Canada and Italy on August 6th. Also, ‘Bad Decisions’ entered the top ranks on domestic online music sites right after its release.

The music video for this song has surpassed 10 million views within 18 hours of its release and is receiving a great response worldwide, such as being ranked at the top of YouTube’s rapidly growing music list in several countries/regions.

‘Bad Decisions’ is a pre-release song from Benny Blanco’s full-length album scheduled to be released this year. Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and other vocal lines of BTS participated in this song, which gathered topics, and it is a dance song that gives a cool feeling on a hot summer with lyrics that convey honest feelings to loved ones with a light beat.