Backstreet Boys Land in India for Concert

Backstreet Boys are back in India after 13 long years for a concert. The members of the popular boy band, who gave us hits like Everybody, I Want It That Way and As Long as You Love Me, were seen landing in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday and they had the most desi welcome courtesy our Mumbai paparazzi.

The iconic band is all set to perform in India this May and Mumbai and Delhi will be the two fortunate cities to experience the magic of their evergreen songs.

After five years of travelling across the globe and making a curtain call to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences, The Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour will be coming to India. The special concert has an impressive 33-song set list and the members will be performing nine new tracks from their album DNA.

It will be a blast as Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson take the stage to perform their OG hit songs with a touch of their ACappella roots.

The tour celebrates 30 splendid years of the boy band and makes sure to prove their lyric, “as long as there’ll be music, we’ll be coming back again”.