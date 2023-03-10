‘Back In Black!’ Bollywood’s Style Icon Sunny Leone Dazzles In Eli Bitton Dress At Zee Cine Awards

New Delhi: Bollywood star and style icon Sunny Leone dazzled audiences by wearing a black one-shoulder shimmery gown from Eli Bitton, an Israel-origin fashion label, at the Red Carpet of Zee Cine Awards.

Widely recognized for her bold and confident fashion choices, the 41-year-old Canadian-American-Indian actress and model sported the Eli Bitton Long Sleeve Fully Embroidered Evening Gown, as she attended the event with her husband Daniel Weber. Eli Bitton, which officially launched its first flagship store in New Delhi, India in December 2022, is Lauded to be a pioneer in women’s luxury apparel.

Regarded as one of the finest fashion labels across the country, Eli Bitton focuses on exploring themes of femininity, modernity, spirituality, and nature, with designs ranging from solids and elegant colors of pastel and dark shades. The Collaboration between a trendsetter like Eli Bitton and a self-made fashion influencer like Sunny Leone is looked to inspire millions aspiring to formulate their own unique sense of style.

Yehuda Bitton, COO & Fashion Designer at Eli Bitton, said, “Style to me has always been something that is of our own creation and Sunny’s scintillating display with our Eli Bitton dress was a fine example of that. Sunny is an international artist and style icon who has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, and with the black evening gown, she added a tinge of glamour, elegance, and sensuality in a way only she can. We are delighted with the response for our fashion line across India currently, and our collaboration with Sunny on a grand night like this is surely a sign of a bright future.”