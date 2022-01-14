‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo To Launch NFT Collection

Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo, who shot to fame after a clip of him singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar” went viral, has entered the NFT, or non-fungible token, space.

The 10-year-old singer is now arguably the youngest in the country to foray into the digital asset space. The digital pieces will be sold on nOFTEN, India’s celebrity metaverse marketplace, reports said.

Sahdev Dirdo has recently recovered from injuries sustained in a road mishap in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on December 28, while he was riding pillion with his father on a motorcycle.

A clip of Dirdo singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar”, shot by his teacher nearly two years ago, became a hit online drawing the attention of rapper Badshah. Both collaborated and featured in a revamped version of the song.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Dirdo shared a video saying that he has completely recovered and thanked his supporters for their wishes and prayers.

Soon after his recovery, he shared another post about his new business venture celebrity NFT marketplace nOFTEN. The post confirmed that he was all set to step into the metaverse.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.