Bachchhan Paandey trailer out!

Mumbai: The trailer of anticipated film “Bachchhan Paandey” starring Akshay Kumar is out. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh saw its trailer launch today.

दो अलग लोग, एक ज़मीन तो दूसरा आसमान

जब यह एक हो जाए तो होगा क्या?

Find out today, #BachchhanPaandey trailer out at 10.40 am. @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/TjYE3i3Hpq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey के नज़र के तीर और @kritisanon की होली पे गोली 😎

Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/iotXQrAhHl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 17, 2022

The actor plays the titular role in the film. The new poster offers a closer look at his character. The actor sports blue eyes and a salt-and-pepper look in the movie. Akshay also had a bandana wrapped around his head. The poster featured the words, “Mujhe bhai nahi, Godfather bolte hai.”

Fresh off the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is all set to take on another meaty role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Essaying the role of Myra Devekar, an aspiring director who sets out on a quest to film a gripping gangster biopic with a real-life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti gets raw, real and adventurous with this one.