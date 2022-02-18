Bachchan pandey
Bachchhan Paandey trailer out!

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: The trailer of anticipated film “Bachchhan Paandey” starring Akshay Kumar is out. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh saw its trailer launch today.

 

The actor plays the titular role in the film. The new poster offers a closer look at his character. The actor sports blue eyes and a salt-and-pepper look in the movie. Akshay also had a bandana wrapped around his head. The poster featured the words, “Mujhe bhai nahi, Godfather bolte hai.”

Fresh off the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is all set to take on another meaty role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Essaying the role of Myra Devekar, an aspiring director who sets out on a quest to film a gripping gangster biopic with a real-life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti gets raw, real and adventurous with this one.

