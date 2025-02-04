On the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2025, reporters of the news agency Associated Press (AP) cut short their interview with music legend Babyface to chat with singer-songwriter Chappell Roan.

This led a section of the people on the internet to criticise AP. Now, it has issued an apology to Babyface.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AP wrote, “We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologised to him through his representative and to our viewers on the live stream.”



During the Grammys red carpet interview, AP reporters cut off Babyface to speak with Chappell Roan, nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. While Babyface was chatting about his career, the interviewer’s attention shifted to Roan, which led Babyface to hand over the mic saying, “You guys wanna do that? Go do that.” He then stepped aside. The interviewer apologised, “So sorry, Babyface. So sorry.”