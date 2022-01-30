Baby Girl Sold For Rs 12K In Jajpur! Five Including Parents & Anganwadi Staff Held

Jajpur: Police have rescued a newborn baby while arresting the parents, and three others on allegation of selling the infant for Rs 12,000 to a couple. The incident has been reported from Sanaraipara village of Jajpur district.

Police said the parents of the infant, Natabar Behera, and Kanchan, and an Anganwadi staff, who is said to be the middleman in the deal, have been held in this connection.

As per sources, Kanchan had delivered a girl child last Thursday. The couple, who already had three daughters, was daily wage labourers and were going through financial constraints.

In order to ease the burden of the fourth child, the couple allegedly sold the newborn to a childless couple of Mahakalapada area in Kendrapara for Rs 12,000 soon after the delivery at Dharamsala Community Health Centre (CHC) on January 28.

When the matter came to the fore, some villagers reported the incident to the district administration following which the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) was directed to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report.

Accordingly, the officials of the DCPU rushed to the village, rescued the baby, and arrested all five persons involved in the illegal act.