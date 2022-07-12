Baby Elephant Left Behind By Herd, Found Wandering In Mayurbhanj Forest

Baripada: A baby elephant that was left behind by its herd was found wandering in the forest in Deuli forest range of Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, it is believed that the baby jumbo is a member of a herd that entered into Odisha from West Bengal.

Reportedly, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted the elephant calf in Suridihi panchayat of Deuli forest range in the district and alerted the Forest Department personnel about the same.

Following this, the Forest Department personnel reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Worth mentioning that it is believed that if an elephant gets detached from its herd, and is touched by any other entity, especially human beings, the latter do not accept it anymore.