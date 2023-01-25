Baby Elephant Carcass Found In Dhenkanal Forest

Dhenkanal: The carcass of a baby elephant was found in a pond in a forested area near Mahulipada village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal on Wednesday morning.

The matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass and informed the Forest department about the same.

On being informed, the officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem. The elephant calf is around five to six years old, officials informed

However, they could not ascertain the exact reason behind the calf’s death is yet to ascertain.

More details are awaited.