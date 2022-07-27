Babushaan’s Wife & Prakruti Mishra Row: Actor Moves Orissa HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Cuttack: Seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case filed by his wife, Tripti Satapathy, Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty moved the Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier, the actor’s wife Tripti Satpathy had lodged a case under Section 498 ‘A’ of the IPC against him at Kharvel Nagar Police station while a case under IPC Section 506 has been registered against his co-actor Prakruti Mishra.

Reportedly, after three days of serious controversy, Babushaan returned to Odisha following a dramatic unfolding of an incident in which his wife was seen heckling him and Prakruti Mishra on road in full public glare in Bhubaneswar.

The incident triggered widespread discussions across the state leaving the countless fans of Babashaan in a state of shock.

