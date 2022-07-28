Babushaan Urges Scribes, Fans Camping Outside His Residence To Return Home

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty on Thursday night showed up before the media again and urged journalists and fans camping outside his house to return to their homes. He also said that he will tell everything to the media only after the police questioning.

Earlier today, the actor and her mother appeared before the media from the balcony of their house. While Babushaan told the media that he “will speak the right thing at the right moment”, his mother, veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty said that Babushaan’s health is not good, so he cannot say anything to the media, but in the next two or three days, he will tell everything.

However, media personnel and many other fans were seen waiting outside the actor’s residence till late in the night.

On seeing this, Babushaan came out of the house and stated his health condition to be fine. He was also anguished to see the media persons, and fans waiting outside his residence for a long time and requested all to return to their homes.

When asked when he will go to the police station, Babushaan said that he will go to the police station very soon. Though he did not mention when he will appear before the police, he said he will as soon as he recovers and assured the media to answer all their queries.

While talking to the scribes outside his residence, Babushaan said, “I am staying peacefully with my family and my son will come to me soon”.