Babushaan Has Sought Two Days Time To Come Before Public: Aparajita

Bhubaneswar: With the ensuing controversy between Ollywood actor Babushaan, his wife Tripti and actress Prakruti Mishra, most of the media houses are still awaiting the actor’s public interaction regarding the issue.

As Mohanty reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, his mother and renowned Odia actress Aparajita informed that Babushaan has sought two days time after which he will make public appearance.

Sharing a video message in this connection on Wednesday, Aparajita said that Babushaan expressed his inability to meet the people today because he is terribly tired and needs two-day rest.

“However, my son said that he will come before the public after two days to share his stand on the ongoing controversy,” she added.

Aparajita also thanked the God, the people of Odisha and Babushaan’s fans for the homecoming of his son.