Babushaan celebrates birthday with fans, cuts cake; Announces new Odia film “Gajapati”

Bhubaneswar: Babushaan Mohanty on Saturday night celebrated his birthday with his fans. Also present during the celebration were his close friends and family members.

Huge number of fans thronged the residence of the actor with cakes and flower bouquets. However, Babushaan’s wife Trupti was nowhere to be seen. But, actress Aparajita Mohanty, mother of Babushaan was present during the celebration.

Also present at the cake cutting was actor Sritam Das. On this occasion, Babushaan also released the poster of his upcoming movie ‘Gajapati.’

After the birthday party, the intro poster of the Odia film Gajapati, produced by Tathya production house and directed by Murali Krishna, was released in a magnificent occasion.

Worth mentioning, the introductory poster of Gajapati showing ‘Happy Birthday Mass Star Babushaan’ was prime attraction for the audience.