Babul Supriyo Tweaks Plan, Says ‘Will Continue To Work As MP’

New Delhi: A couple of days after Babul Supriyo announcing his retirement from active politics, on Monday the former Union Minister on Monday said that he will continue as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The singer-turned-politician made the statement on Monday following his meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Supriyo also told reporters that he would only perform his constitutional duties towards his constituency – Asansol – in West Bengal but not participate in politics.

Interestingly, Supriyo later removed the ‘will not join any other party’ portion from his Facebook post the very next day. He later issued a clarification saying, “I am not joining any other political party.”

Asked whether the BJP national leadership’s decision not to consider him during the Cabinet reshuffle contributed to his announcement, Babul Supriyo said: “The question will arise why did I leave politics. Is there any link to the ministerial post that I lost? Yes there is. To some extent there is a link.”