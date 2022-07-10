Babul Supriyo
Babul Supriyo Appointed TMC National Spokesperson

By Pragativadi News Service
Kolkata: MLA Babul Supriyo has been appointed as a national spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Supriyo also took to Twitter and thanked the party supremo.

“My sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Didi @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc for appointing/including me in the illustrious Team of National Spokespersons of @AITCofficial. Shall do my very best to live up to the responsibility entrusted upon me,” he tweeted.

