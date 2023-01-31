Babil Shares Father Irrfan’s Belongings From His Movie Sets; Check Here

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared his father’s belongings from his movie sets on Tuesday. The star kid keeps sharing fond memories of Irrfan.

Taking to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Leaving for acting workshop in Mysore. Thought I’d share these things I found at mamma’s farmhouse. 1 and 2. A perfume specially compounded for Ashoke; baba’s character in ‘The namesake’. 3. Actor’s chair for baba while shooting Jurassic World. Party over, back to work, see you guys soon.” Have a look:

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.