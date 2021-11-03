Babar, Hasaranga On Top Of ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings

Dubai: Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s two successive half-centuries in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 have helped him overtake England’s Dawid Malan and grab the No. 1 position for batters in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Babar, who scored 51 against Afghanistan and 70 against Namibia to lead the 2009 champions into the semifinals, is at the top for the sixth time in his career. The 27-year-old had first attained top position in 28 January 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Babar’s tally of 834 rating points keeps him 36 points ahead of Dawid Malan but Babar’s career best remains 896 rating points that he achieved after scoring 65 against England at Cardiff on 5 May 2019. Malan had been at the top since 29 November last year.

England’s performances in the tournament too reflect in the rankings, with both their openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy moving up in the latest weekly update. Buttler has gained eight slots to reach a career-best ninth position after smashing his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka while Roy is up five places to 14th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped the bowling charts for the first time in his career after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He replaces South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top since 10 April this year.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England’s Adil Rashid overtaking Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan to take third place with a career-best 730 rating points. A fast bowler who has made rapid rise is South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, who has gained 18 slots to reach seventh position.

At the top of the all-rounders’ table, Mohammad Nabi has caught up with Shakib Al Hasan on 271 rating points. Hasaranga is fourth in this list.

Some other notable movements:

Batters

Aaron Finch of Australia up three places to third

Richard Berrington of Scotland up one place to 21 st

Rohit Sharma of India up one place to 23 rd

Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan up two places to 27 th

David Miller of South Africa up six places to 33 rd

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies up nine places to 38 th

Craig Williams of Namibia up nine places to 44 th

Kane Williamson of New Zealand up six places to joint-46 th

Temba Bavuma of South Africa up 35 places to 52nd

Bowlers

Chris Jordan of England up four places to ninth

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand up six places to 10 th

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand up four places to 17 th

Jasprit Bumrah of India up 10 places to joint-24 th

Imad Wasim of Pakistan up 10 places to 26 th

Shadab Khan of Pakistan up six places to 27 th

Dwaine Pretorius of South Africa up 65 places to 34 th

Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh up 77 places to 38 th

Mitchell Starc of Australia up eight places to 40 th

Trent Boult of New Zealand up 32 places to 41 st

Safyaan Sharif of Scotland up five places to 44 th

Jan Frylinck of Namibia up 13 places to 48 th

Jason Holder of the West Indies up 19 places to 50th

All-rounders