Islamabad: Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain on Tuesday, expressing his desire to concentrate on his playing role in upcoming matches.

“I have chosen to resign from the captaincy of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. Leading this team has been an honour, but now is the time for me to focus on my playing role,” Azam, who was re-appointed as skipper in May, announced in a tweet late Tuesday.

His resignation comes just a week before Pakistan’s three-match Test series against England, which begins in Multan on October 7, and for which he is part of the 15-man squad. Shan Masood is set to take over the leadership for the Test side. With a white-ball tour of Australia scheduled for next month, where Azam was to captain the team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) now faces the task of appointing a new leader.

“The captaincy has been fulfilling, but it has also significantly increased my workload. I aim to prioritize my performance, relish my batting, and cherish time with my family, which brings me happiness. Stepping down will allow me to focus more on my game and personal development,” he stated.

Azam, who will turn 30 in two weeks, was dismissed as captain across all formats last November after Pakistan’s early departure from the ODI World Cup in India. Following a PCB leadership change, with Mohsin Naqvi taking over from Zaka Ashraf, Azam was reinstated as the white-ball captain in May, succeeding Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He led Pakistan in a disappointing Twenty20 World Cup campaign, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies in June, where they were defeated by the United States and lost to their arch-rival India, resulting in a first-round exit. Since his initial appointment as captain in 2019, Azam has led Pakistan in 20 Tests, 43 ODIs, and 85 T20Is. Azam expressed his gratitude for the chance to lead the nation.

“I am thankful for the unwavering support and faith you have placed in me. Your passion has been invaluable to me. I am proud of our collective achievements and look forward to continuing our journey,” he concluded.

