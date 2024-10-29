Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has picked up a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making a missed call and sent a message to slain NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique’s MLA son Zeeshan Siddique.

The accused has been handed over to the Nirmal Nagar Police in Mumbai and is being questioned to get his intention behind sending the text message.

Baba Siddiqui, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

So far, nine persons arrested in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. The nine accused are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Earlier police said that the three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, through Snapchat, before executing the shooting of the NCP leader.