Baba Ramdev booked for provocative speech during seers meet in Rajasthan

An FIR has been registered against yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his alleged provocative speech at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

According to a report in PTI, the yoga guru has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings through his speech at the event. The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan.

The case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), informed Parhai Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram.

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.