Baba Akhandalamani Temple To Reopen For Devotees From Jan 3

Bhadrak: Baba Akhandalamani temple at Bhadrak will reopen its doors for pilgrim worship from January 3, after remaining closed for nearly 80 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Servitor families can have darshan on December 28 and 29, locals of Aradi will be allowed to pay obeisance o Baba Akhandalamani on December 30 and 31. However, the temple will be closed for the public on January 1 and 2, tweeted the district administration.

Places of worship will be open to public from 3rd January with COVID protocols. Servitor families can have darshan of Baba Akhandalamani on 28 & 29 Dec and local people of Aradi on 29 & 31 Dec. Akhandalamani Temple will be closed to public on 1 & 2 January. pic.twitter.com/nsSIB5RUo1 — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) December 21, 2020

Several precautions and curbs will be in place both inside and outside the temple to ensure social distancing and hygiene, added the administration.

The management committee and head of religious institutions have been asked to furnish an undertaking before the local IIC for compliance of Covid-19 protocols before opening of religious institutions. Also, Tahsildar and IIC were directed to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines under direct supervision of the Sub Collector, Bhadrak.