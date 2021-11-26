B-town Celebs Pay Respect To The Martyrs Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and other B Town celebs have remembered the breavehearts who gave their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks as it complete 13 years today.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city.”

Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “13 years later, we haven’t forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks…in their memory, let’s vow to be better than terror.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack.” The veteran actor who worked in the film ‘Hotel Mumbai’ dropped a video on his social media and condemned the terrorist attack.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives.”

On this day, 13 years ago, Mumbai came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who came from Pakistan through sea route, carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings across the Millenium city.

The barbaric incident lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. While the nine terrorists were smoked out by the security forces, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.