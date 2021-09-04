B-Tech Student Held With Over Rs 1 Cr Brown Sugar In Khurda

Khurda: The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has arrested a B-tech student with the seizure of brown sugar over 1kg in Khurda. The arrestee has been identified as Manoranjan Dash of Gurujung in Khurda.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is said to be over Rs 1 crore, an official informed.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid at the Kumbharbasta petrol pump and seized around 1.34kg of brown sugar and a bike from the accused.

A case (31/21) has been registered under section 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway in this connection.

Notably, STF had conducted the special drive against narcotic drugs and has seized more than 39 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of Ganja with the arrest of more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers since 2020.