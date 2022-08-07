Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Week-Long Celebrations At Pragativadi Begins Monday

Bhubaneswar: Leading Odia Daily ‘Pragativadi’ and Gandhi Peace Foundation will be celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from the 8th of August for the next seven days till the 14th of August, 2022.

The week-long celebrations will kick start on Monday (Aug 8), with an inaugural ceremony at 5 pm at Pragativadi Office premises in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Prominent Gandhian and Chairperson of Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Krishna Mohanty will inaugurate the event while State Food & Consumer Welfare and Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak will grace the event as the Chief Guest. Justice Manoranjan Mohanty, President of Gandhi Peace Foundation will preside over the inaugural event.

The event will also see the participation of eminent Freedom Fighters and Gandhian Scholars. “The Role of Indian Women in 75 Years of Independence” will be the theme for deliberation in the inaugural session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pragativadi is also celebrating its Golden Jubilee Year which coincides with the country celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of India’s independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes are being organised to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive Independent India.