Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Mission Shakti SHGs To Distribute 30 Lakh National Flags Free Of Cost In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: While the entire country is gearing up to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India’s independence, the Odisha Government has decided to provide National Flags to the people free of cost.

For the same, the State Government roped in the women self-help groups (SHGs) of Mission Shakti Department for making and distribution of National Flags among the people.

The Mission Shakti SHG members have prepared 30 lakh National Flags that will be hoisted atop houses and institutions from August 13-15 this year.

More than 300 SHG and PGs across 22 districts of the state have completed all 30 lakh flag orders by the 10th of August.

Notably, the state government is bearing the expense for the preparation and distribution of the National Flags free of cost to the people.