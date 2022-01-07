Ayushmann Khurrana’s Flaunts His Chiselled Physique In Latest Instagram Post

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded a shirtless photo on his Instagram and his Insta fam couldn’t stop gushing about how dapper he looked.

In the pic, Ayushman’s intense look and perfect, chiselled body has stolen every girl’s heart. He also held his cup of morning coffee in his hands. Playing with the words and adding a bit of a pun, the actor captioned the pic, ‘Mere liye tum coffee ho!’ Aww Ayushmann, and you are ‘coffee’ for us!

Check Ayushmann’s post here:

In terms of work, Ayushmann will be next seen in his upcoming project ‘Doctor G’ where he is cast opposite Rakul Preet. The actor is quite busy as he has multiple other projects such as ‘Anek’ and ‘Action Hero’ in the kitty too.