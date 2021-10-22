Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ To Hit Theatres On March 31

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek is all set to hit theatres on March 31, 2022. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Ayushmann took to social media to make the announcement. He wrote, “Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.”

Talking about the film, Anek is a socio-political thriller shot in North East India. The film was earlier supposed to release on September 17, 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed.