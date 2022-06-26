Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek Is Now Streaming On This OTT Platform

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is now available to stream on Netflix nearly a month after it was released in cinemas.

The film was released on the streaming giant on June 26. The streaming platform made the announcement and shared an Ayushmann poster from the film.

The caption read: “Anek obstacles, ek goal! #Anek arrives June 26, only on Netflix”.

Anek hurdles, ek goal! #Anek, arrives on June 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rHDlIxiN1U — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has other projects lined up, including Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh, and An Action Hero with Jaideep Ahlawat.