Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Title Track Out! 

New Delhi: The title track of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has been released on Saturday.

It is a remixed version of Jassi Sidhu’s original number of the same name. It has been recreated by music composer duo Sachin and Jigar.

Check Out The Song Here:

In the song, Ayushmann and Vaani were seen flaunting their perfect dancing skills. As they hit the dance floor and do the bhangra moves, you cannot help but get groovy and put on your dancing shoes.

Talking about the film, it is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and it is a modern-day love story that will surely leave no stones unturned in impressing the audience. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi will witness Ayushmann playing Manvinder Munjal aka Mannu, a gym instructor and hopeful heavyweight champion in Chandigarh, who falls in love with the gym’s new Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar played by Vaani Kapoor. The film will release in theatres on December 10.