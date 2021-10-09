Ayushmann Khurrana Starring ‘Action Hero’ Teaser Out!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming action film, titled Action Hero on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Donor Actor shared the animated teaser of the film and wrote: “Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero”.

Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer is a T-Series and a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.