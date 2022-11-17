Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Action Hero’s Song Jehda Nasha Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film An Action Hero shared the first track from the film on Thursday. The track is a redux version of the viral song Jehda Nasha.

The track has been sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani, and Harjot Kaur. The music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal.

Check out the song Jehda Nasha here:

Sharing the track on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Jehda Nasha is out now to cast its spell on you, once more. An Action Hero in cinemas on 2-12-22.”

Take A Look:

Talking about the film, directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anand L Rai. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 2.